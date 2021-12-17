Stony Brook Shines: Lancaster neighborhood raises money with their holiday cheer

This year the people at Stony Brook are helping Little Smiles of Western New York, which helps children who have gone through some kind of a tragedy.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Kevin O'Neill had heard about it, but recently, he finally saw it in person: the Stony Brook neighborhood in Lancaster.

There, you're invited to park and walk, or slowly drive, through a jaw-dropping collection of Christmas homes.

So, how did it start? Everybody at Stony Brook would decorate the trees between the street and the sidewalk, and then the homeowners would donate money. From there it just grew, and then it exploded.

The most beautiful part of the whole thing, it benefits a local charity. This year the people there are helping Little Smiles of Western New York, which helps children who have gone through some kind of a tragedy, whether they were abused, neglected, or something horrible happened in their family.

Visitors find they are uplifted by a visit to Stonybrook, where there are nine streets and around 200 homes. Some homeowners spent thousands decking the halls, while others proved more cost-effective with their displays.

The lights are on every day, and weeknights are recommended, because the weekends get pretty crowded. It's free to drive through, but keep in mind they're collecting for a local charity for kids.

There are a couple of ways to donate. You can go to 4 Kelly Ann Drive, where there's a drop box. There's also one at 47 Stony Brook Drive, or you can go right to the website, Stony Brook Shines, and donate right on there.