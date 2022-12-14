Stefon Diggs surprises 100 families with holiday gifts

The Bills star surprised more than 100 families at the William-Emslie Family YMCA, but he didn't come empty handed. Diggs brought gift cards for parents and toys for kids thanks to donations from M&T Bank, Mattel and Fisher-Price.

"We know how important it is to give back to our community and how much we care about them. So we partnered with Stefon Diggs because he knows what its like to have to go through it. His mom was a single mother, his father passed away. So he understands the importance of helping those that are in need especially around this holiday season," said Kelly Dockery, manager of M&T Bank's branch inside the William-Emslie Family YMCA.