Starbucks begins selling holiday drinks, food on Nov. 3

Starbucks is bringing back its staple holiday drinks and foods. This is also the 25th year of the company having holiday-themed cups.

OHIO, USA — Move over, pumpkin spice lattes! Starbucks is getting ready for the holiday season this week.

Starting Nov. 3, customers can begin ordering the holiday beverages and food off the menu.

Starbucks is bringing back the staple holiday drinks, including:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Irish Cream Cold Brew

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

The drinks wouldn’t be complete without the holiday cups. This year, the stores will carry new cups with a gift-inspired design. The company did not say when the new cups will be available for purchase.

Additionally, Starbucks is celebrating 25 years of having holiday cups since when it first debuted in 1997. You can view the past cup designs here .