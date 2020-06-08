Spirit Halloween opening 1,400 stores nationwide amid coronavirus pandemic

Here's where you can find the Spirit Halloween store closest to you.

CLEVELAND — Are you getting excited for Halloween?

We know the spooky season is still several months away, but Spirit Halloween is preparing to open its 1,400 stores nationwide. Some stores – including a handful in Northeast Ohio – are scheduled to open as early as Aug. 8.

“It’s been a challenging year, but we promise to keep the Halloween spirit alive," the company said.

Looking for the Spirit Halloween store closest to you? We’ve got you covered… Just click HERE.

Spirit Halloween’s return comes amid rumors the seasonal store chain would remain closed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those rumors began circulating several months ago when thousands of people shared a fake post that declared Spirit Halloween would not be opening in 2020, but company officials set the record straight in June.

“Well, don’t worry, the rumors aren’t true,” the company posted on its Facebook page. “We are back and we got this covered.”

Spirit Halloween has already revealed some of its 2020 products, including multiple new animatronics, costumes and creepy decorations.