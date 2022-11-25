Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony

The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting.

And, Santa Claus will not be the only big name on hand to kick off the festivities. Former Bills quarterback and Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly will help to light the tree and share in the holiday spirit.

Following the tree lighting, Western New York's Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti — two former contestants on The Voice — will perform a few holiday songs.

“Our annual tree lighting is one of our favorite celebrations, and we look forward to gathering with families, friends and neighbors from throughout the community to share the spirit of the holiday season,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO.