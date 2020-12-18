School resource officer makes holiday season brighter for Salamanca elementary school

Officer Steve at Prospect Elementary in Salamanca has been patrolling the school with his sidekick, Officer Elf, and sharing photos of their adventures.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Since the Salamanca School District is learning from home, the school resource officer from the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is keeping the holiday spirit alive inside the school.

Officer Steve Dombek has been taking pictures at Prospect Elementary and posts about what his elf helper, whose name is Officer Elf, has done while students are safe at home.

On Friday, Officer Elf left a note for all students to read saying he had to go back to the North Pole because Santa needed him for a special mission.

He asked Officer Steve to make the last day before break memorable and Officer Steve definitely did.

So, he hid in a case in the school in an elf on the shelf costume.