Santa now offering personalized Zoom calls

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday traditions might be canceled for 2020, and that could include the annual visit to go see Santa and sit on his lap.

But with technology, seeing Santa virtually this year might help families keep their holiday traditions alive.

Walden Galleria and Cherry Hill Programs have announced that you and your family can now set up personalized Zoom meetings with Santa.

"At Cherry Hill Programs, we won’t let the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic stop Christmas for millions of families nationwide or stand in the way of their traditions,” said Matt Windt, Chief Marketing Officer at Cherry Hill Programs. “So, we’ve been working incredibly hard to create the same magical, and memorable holiday experience with Santa that consumers are accustomed to getting from CHP. ‘Create Holiday Magic’ gives families security and comfort in knowing they can still provide their children with a more than memorable Christmas that will keep its magic alive for them."

There are also multiple packages you can buy for your family including, uploading a photo to the site for your photo with Santa this year, creating pet photos with Santa, on-demand video Story Time with Santa, a letter from Mrs. Claus and her secret cookie recipe kit. Experience packages are available for purchase starting at $9.99.

There are more than 10,000 bookable hours and over 1,300 Santas available for personal and customized online experiences.