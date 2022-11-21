Santa Claus returns to the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA

The holiday season kicks off on December 1 and includes several festive events and activities.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Fashion Outlets of Niagara USA is kicking off the holiday season with the big man in red, Santa Claus.

Santa Claus will be back at the Fashion Outlets beginning December 1 for holiday photos. Families can pre-book their photo session timeslots now online. Those who pre-book will also get a personal call from Santa.

There are also "Santa Cares" photo sessions that are inclusive, sensory-friendly visits with Santa designed for families with special needs on December 4.

There are pet-friendly photo nights with Santa on December 5, 12, and 19 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This year the Fashion Outlets are hosting some fun and festive events. On December 3 you can enjoy "Doughnuts with Santa" from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the food court.

Santa Claus visits will run from December 1 - 23. Monday through Saturday you can get your photos with him from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday visits will run from 12 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.