Santa Claus returning to the Walden Galleria next weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't heard already, Santa Claus is coming to town.

On Wednesday, Walden Galleria announced that Santa Claus will be available for photos starting Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

Santa will be located on the lower level near the Apple Store. He will be there Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. People can make reservations online, but walk-ups will still be welcomed.

This year there will be a special event for children with sensory disabilities on Dec. 4 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. The event is being held in partnership with Autism Speaks. During the event there will be low lighting and no music.

Pet owners will also get a chance to get a photo of their fur baby with Santa on Nov. 28 and Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in visiting with Santa can find him at the Galleria through Christmas Eve at 4 p.m.