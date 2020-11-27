Santa arrives at Walden Galleria equipped with face shield and plexiglass wall

Kids will also not be able to sit on Santa's lap this year and reservations will be required to see the big guy in the mall.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The big guy in the red suit, and now the face shield, has arrived at the Walden Galleria!

The mall posted on their Instagram account that Santa has arrived on Black Friday as promised. Two noticeable differences on and around Santa this year are his face shield and the plexiglass wall that has been placed in front of him to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“It’s important to keep as much of the beloved holiday tradition alive, now, more than ever,” said Alex Corbelli, Marketing Director for Walden Galleria said in a press release. “We could all use a dose of Santa’s merry disposition, but we also have to provide this experience safely. We’ve been strategizing with Cherry Hill to accomplish that goal.”

And if the kids are worried about Santa not being able to deliver presents this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says Santa Claus won't 'be spreading any infections to anybody' when he travels the world on Christmas.

"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Fauci told USA TODAY. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody."