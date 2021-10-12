Tree of Hope lighting ceremony held at Roswell Park

Channel 2 was at Roswell Park on Friday evening, talking with the organizers who helped put on the event and with the people who benefitted from it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Roswell Park Tree of Hope tree lighting ceremony was held on Friday, and Channel 2 was there to document all of it.

The tree lighting was held in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Kaminski Park & Gardens, where there would normally be a group of people who gaze at the the illuminated winter scene.

However, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across Western New York, the event was a virtual one this year.

Channel 2 was there, talking with the organizers who helped put on the event and with the people who benefitted from it.

Meet 18-year-old Noah Camacho of Williamsville, who recently received his cancer diagnosis and who also recently finished his treatments. He lit the Tree of Hope on Friday evening.

Roswell Park doctors, researchers, patients and others gathered in Kaminski Park for a few moments of reflection led by The Rev. Melody Rutherford, Roswell Park's director of spiritual care:

Dr. Candace Johnson, the president and CEO of Roswell Park, talked with 2 On Your Side before the annual lighting of the tree:

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joined 2 On Your Side on stage, sharing some words of encouragement at the Tree of Hope:

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus could not attend this year's Tree of Hope event, but they did find a way to stay involved:

The money raised at Roswell Park helps with patient care, but it also goes toward leading-edge research, such as CAR T-cell therapy:

While the Tree of Hope is the main attraction, there's a lot of work that goes into transforming Kaminski Park into a winter wonderland:

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten spent some time with the family who donated the tree that's now on display at Roswell Park: