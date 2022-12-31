Road closures for Buffalo Ball Drop celebration to ring in 2023

Festivities start Saturday at 10 p.m. with live entertainment leading up to the ball drop, and fireworks at midnight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The end of another year is upon us, and as 2022 wraps up the 35th Annual Buffalo Ball Drop will usher in the new year.

And as we get ready to usher in 2023, some roads will be closing early in Buffalo for the celebrations downtown.

Chippewa Street from Delaware Avenue to Franklin street closes from 2 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower between Genesee and East Huron streets closes at noon.

At 4 p.m. Washington Street from East Huron Street to Chippewa Street closes.

Genesee Street from East Huron to Ellicott streets closes at 4 p.m.

Main Street from Chippewa to Mohawk streets closes at 4 p.m..

West Huron Street from Pearl to Main streets and East Huron Street from Main to Ellicott streets closes at 4 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, all streets are expected to open at 4 a.m. on Sunday. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution if around any of these areas Saturday night.

As a result of these road closures, NFTA bus routes 6, 8, 14, 16 and 24 will be rerouted.

Parking will be available near the Mohawk Ramp and the Fernbach Ramp, not far from the New Year's festivities. The ridesharing zone will be located on Pearl Street, between Huron and Chippewa.

A test of the ball drop at the Electric Tower was conducted on Friday to make sure everything was in working order ahead of the festivities.

"With COVID and tragedy and storms that have been historic in nature we need to celebrate what the future holds for all of us. We need to celebrate the blessing that it is to be here for all of us and that is what ball drop represents," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.