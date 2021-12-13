Public invited to candlelight Christmas Eve service

The historic First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston will open its doors to the community for 'This is Noel-a Christmas Eve service of music and story'.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston is inviting the community to join them for it's annual Christmas Eve Service.

The public is welcome to attend the candlelight service at the historic church starting at 6 PM.

'This is Noel-a Christmas Eve Service of music and story' will feature music director and renowned WNY organist Robert Hull directing the church choir.

The church was founded in 1817 and is the oldest and most historic in the village. During the Civil War, a bright light was displayed in its steeple, a signal to Canadians that slaves were about to be transported across the Niagara River to freedom.