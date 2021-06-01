Niagara Falls Schools to observe Juneteenth

All district schools and offices will be closed on June 18 to mark the day.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Last year, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 when news that slaves had been freed came to Texas more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The celebration has also come to mark Black and African American achievements.

This year, the Niagara Falls School district will observe the holiday on Friday, June 18 and all schools and offices will be closed.