New Year's Eve ball drop in Buffalo going virtual

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 has changed the appearance of many traditional events and holidays this year, and New Year's Eve is no different.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown told 2 On Your Side that the Queen City will be ringing in the new year a little differently this winter, with a virtual New Year's Eve ball drop.

Brown talked a little about what this year will look like saying, "Many things will be closed on New Year's Eve. It won't be typical New Year's Eve in downtown Buffalo, where there will be tens of thousands of regulars. It's not going to be that kind of New Year's Eve in 2020, so we're asking people to be safe follow CDC guidelines and not come down for ball drop."

Brown said additional details on how you can watch the virtual ball drop will be coming out later, and we will be sure to give you those details when we find out.