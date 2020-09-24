Most popular Halloween candy in New York State: Sour Patch Kids

According to the National Retail Federation, trick-or-treaters are expected to be down 20% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK — Halloween is fast approaching, and a new report released details what New Yorkers favorite candy is.

According to the report, Sour Patch Kids has been picked as New York State's favorite Halloween candy. With 150,325 pounds of Sour Patch Kids purchased across the state, it beats the second best candy in New York State by almost 8,000 pounds; those are Hot Tamales.

The third most popular Halloween candy in New York: Candy corn.

CandyStore.com states that the top three Halloween candies in America are:

Skittles Reese's Cups Starburst