Meet this year's New Year's babies in Western New York

At Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023.

Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

"Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies were twins, Taj and Kamara Joseph, born at Oishei Children's Hospital," Oishei Children's Hospital posted on social media.

Not long after that, over at Catholic Health's Mercy Hospital, mother Destiny Flowers and father Shurlone Popo welcomed baby girl Aayala at 12:15 a.m.