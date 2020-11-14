Looking to spread holiday cheer? Participate in the Ken-Ton Holiday Toy Drive

KENMORE, N.Y. — As the holiday season approaches, many people are looking for ways to help others in the community. Participating in a toy drive is one way you can help a family have a great holiday season.
In Kenmore and Tonawanda, a toy drive is now underway and runs through December 15. New, unwrapped toys are being accepted at a variety of collection sites throughout the community:
- Lincoln Arena: 1200 Parker Boulevard (716-833-7757)
- Brighton Arena: 251 Brompton Road (716-693-3505)
- Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome: 175 Brompton Road (716-504-3663)
- Water Treatment Plant: 218 Aqua Lane (716-877-4453)
- Aquatic and Fitness Center: One Pool Plaza (716-876-7424)
- Highway Department: 450 Woodward Avenue (716-875-8822)
- Village of Kenmore Department of Public Works: Elmwood and Mang
- Wastewater Plant: 779 Two Mile Creek Road
- Water and Sewer Maintenance and Building Department: 525 Belmont Ave (716-877-8801)
- Tonawanda Community F.C.U. at 257 Highland Avenue
- Tonawanda Community F.C.U. at 315 Delaware Avenue
- Youth, Parks & Recreation Office: 299 Decatur Road (716-831-1001)
- Municipal Building: 2919 Delaware Avenue (716-877-8800)
- Village of Kenmore Police: 2395 Elmwood Avenue (716-875-1234)
- La Hacienda: 900 Brighton Road
For more information or any questions, call the Youth, Parks & Recreation Office at (716) 831-1001.