Holidays

First day of Kwanzaa kicks off with flag raising at Buffalo City Hall

The signature red, black and green flag is now flying in Niagara Square. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown kicked off the city's 7-day celebration.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday marked the first day of Kwanzaa, which was recognized in Buffalo with a flag-raising in Niagara Square.

The signature red, black and green flag is now flying outside City Hall. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was in attendance to help kick off the seven-day celebration of Black culture and heritage.

Every day during Kwanzaa is dedicated to a principle. Sunday was Umoja (pronounced OO-MO-JA), which means unity.

Celebrations in Buffalo can be seen on the Buffalo Kwanzaa Facebook page. Last year, citing the COVID pandemic, Kwanzaa was celebrated virtually in the Buffalo community.

    

