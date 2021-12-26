First day of Kwanzaa kicks off with flag raising at Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday marked the first day of Kwanzaa, which was recognized in Buffalo with a flag-raising in Niagara Square.
The signature red, black and green flag is now flying outside City Hall. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was in attendance to help kick off the seven-day celebration of Black culture and heritage.
Every day during Kwanzaa is dedicated to a principle. Sunday was Umoja (pronounced OO-MO-JA), which means unity.
Celebrations in Buffalo can be seen on the Buffalo Kwanzaa Facebook page. Last year, citing the COVID pandemic, Kwanzaa was celebrated virtually in the Buffalo community.