Kwanzaa 2020 goes virtual in Buffalo

'You get a chance to see the history of cultural Black Buffalo: what we do, what our history is,' Ras Jomo of the Buffalo Kwanzaa committee said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time, Kwanzaa celebrations are virtual, but it doesn't mean there is not solidarity.

Celebrations in Buffalo can be seen on the Buffalo Kwanzaa YouTube page, Instagram and on Facebook.

This year celebrations will feature collaborations with other cities and even Jamaica.

Ras Jomo of the Buffalo Kwanzaa committee calls this an exciting time.

"You get a chance to see the history of cultural Black Buffalo: what we do, what our history is," Jomo said. "And there is a whole lot of features on what makes Buffalo important in American history and global history with African contributions."

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be celebrate Kwanzaa virtually. In a recorded statement, she said she grew up celebrating Kwanzaa and discussing the seven principles.

"My favorite, I have to tell you, was always the one about self determination, Kujichagulia, and essentially it's about be, be and do," she said. "Be the person you want to be, and do the things you want to do, and do the things that need to be done."

Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga will also speak to Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Fragrance Harris-Stanfield said "we want to stay strong, we want to continue to embrace one another, especially during a year with such tragedy and a pandemic."

A different principle is celebrated on each of seven nights, marked by lighting candles: three red candles, three green, and a black candle at the center.