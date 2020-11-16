Ken-Ton kicks off holiday decorating contest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you live in the Village of Kenmore or Tonawanda and think you've got the best holiday display in the neighborhood, you're encouraged to enter the 2020 Ken-Ton Energy Efficient Holiday Decorating Contest.
This year's competition will be virtual due to the pandemic. To be eligible, your display must showcase energy-efficient ideas. You must also agree to allowing your home to be posted on Facebook or other social media outlets and/or posted in local media.
To enter, send a picture or video of your home to DecorateTonawanda@gmail.com. If you do not have access to email you can mail a photo of your house to:
Decorate Tonawanda
941 Parker Blvd.
Kenmore, NY 14223
Entries will be judged by the town's Environment Commission.
Gift certificates for $25 will be awarded in the following categories:
- Award for Spirit of Christmas
- Award for Most Creative Display
- Award for Most Traditional Display
- Award for Best Overall Theme
- WOW Factor