Ken-Ton kicks off holiday decorating contest

To be eligible, homeowners must create a display that uses energy-efficient ideas.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you live in the Village of Kenmore or Tonawanda and think you've got the best holiday display in the neighborhood, you're encouraged to enter the 2020 Ken-Ton Energy Efficient Holiday Decorating Contest.

This year's competition will be virtual due to the pandemic. To be eligible, your display must showcase energy-efficient ideas. You must also agree to allowing your home to be posted on Facebook or other social media outlets and/or posted in local media.

To enter, send a picture or video of your home to DecorateTonawanda@gmail.com. If you do not have access to email you can mail a photo of your house to:

Decorate Tonawanda

941 Parker Blvd.

Kenmore, NY 14223

Entries will be judged by the town's Environment Commission.

Gift certificates for $25 will be awarded in the following categories: