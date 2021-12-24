Jamestown nurse crochets hats for newborns

Jerri Youngberg has been part of the maternity department at UPMC Chautauqua for more than 35 years.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A nurse in Jamestown is helping the tiniest patients in her hospital get in the holiday spirit.

Jerri Youngberg has been part of the maternity department at UPMC Chautauqua for more than 35 years. In her free time, she loves to use her talent for crocheting, to create hats and mittens for all the holidays.

This year, she made candy cane caps for the newborns in her unit.

"They all like the little hats, like I said. They're not all from me, but they comment on the colors and the designs and stuff and yeah, I think they think it's pretty cool. Especially with covid their families can't come in, and see them like they used to several years ago. So, I hope it kind of helps," Youngberg said.