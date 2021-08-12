Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield hold drive-through gift drive

More than 200 residents at the Valley Community Association and Terrace View Long Term Care will be the recipients of the gifts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield held a drive-through gift drive on Wednesday.

While many employees are still working from home, Wednesday's drive-through event allowed the employees to come by and drop off gifts this holiday season to go to members in the community.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield's president, Michael Edbauer, said it's a great opportunity to give back.

"The need, unfortunately, is never-ending," he said. "We were able to do a great deal for the community earlier this year during the pandemic. Actually, twice we did food drives. We raised over six tons of food we collected from our employees to be distributed to the community.

"There's an ongoing need, all the time. It's a nice opportunity for us to give back to the community, and we're so happy to be able to do it."

