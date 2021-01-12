Hertel Avenue tree lighting ceremony planned for Friday

That event will also feature live music, food, and photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The tree was brought in from Elma.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local leaders Wednesday in North Buffalo showed off a Christmas tree that was just put up in front of St. Margaret's Church on Hertel Avenue.

That tree was brought in from Elma.

A tree lighting ceremony will be held this Friday at 6 p.m., with a full celebration for the first time in two years. That event will also feature live music, food, snacks, and photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

But if you can't make it Friday, there's also a new way for kids to reach Santa.

"Another thing we're doing this year, starting today going through Christmas, we have Santa's mailbox," Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto said. "So Santa's mailbox is going to be right here, near the tree. Kids can come any time of day or night. They can deliver their envelopes, which will be sent to the North Pole."

There will also be a holiday walk along Hertel following Friday's tree lighting, and small businesses will be hosting extended hours for all your holiday shopping needs.