ALBANY — The days of having to cross state lines to get your Fourth of July sparklers are over for most in New York.

More than 1,100 retailers across the state have been permitted to sell sparklers and low-level fireworksahead of the upcoming July 4 holiday, according to the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

And a new state law means those retailers will be more spread out than in years past.

Just three counties outside of New York City passed a local measure banning the sale of "sparkling devices," a year after state lawmakers required counties to opt out of selling them rather than opt in.

The state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the sale and possession of sparklers and ground-based sparkling fireworks outside New York City in 2014.

Prior to this year, counties had to pass a local law allowing them before they could be sold or possessed. About 40 of the 57 counties outside New York did in 2017.

The state law, however, still limits the sale to two distinct periods each year: Before the Fourth of July and before New Year's Eve.

Permanent retailers like groceries and convenience stores are allowed to sell the sparkling devices from June 1 to July 5 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 each year.

Temporary retailers — firework sellers who set up tents or stands — can sell from June 20 to July 5 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Fireworks that shoot into the air are illegal across New York, as are things like firecrackers, bottle rockets and roman candles.

The three counties outside New York City that have banned the sale of sparkling devices are Schenectady, Nassau and Columbia, according to the state.

Cities are also able to prohibit them, too.

Looking to buy sparklers this year? Remember to be safe.

The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control offers these tips for safe sparkler use:

Always follow the directions

Never use sparklers indoors

Wear eye protection

Don't light more than one at a time

Never point a sparkler at yourself or anyone else

Store sparklers in a safe space

Don't use sparklers while drinking or doing drugs

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby

Don't relight sparklers if they've malfunctioned

Pour water on used sparklers before throwing them away

Buy them from officially permitted retailers

