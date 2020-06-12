Group sings Christmas carols outside Buffalo long-term care facility

Save Our Seniors is advocating for politicians to allow family members visitation with residents, as long as they are in the same PPE that the staff wears.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few dozen people gathered Sunday outside of Terrace View Long Term Care in Buffalo to spread some holiday cheer to the residents inside.

The people sang Christmas carols while holding signs, one of which said, "Merry Christmas, we love you."

The event was organized by a group called Save Our Seniors.

"What we are doing today, all these people got together to show them that we care about them and that we love them. We are singing them Christmas carols, and we wanted them to know that we are here for them," said Frank Kolbmann of the group.

Save Our Seniors is advocating for politicians to allow family members visitation with residents, as long as they are in the same personal protection equipment that the staff wears.

"This young lady should be able to visit her mother in a nursing home, if she daunts the exact same PPE and follows the same protocols as a nursing staff member," Kolbmann continued.