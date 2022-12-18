Grand community menorah lighting marks start of Hanukkah

AMHERST, N.Y. — The first day of Hanukkah has arrived, and the holiday kicked off in a big way with a grand menorah lighting on maple road in Amherst.
There were plenty of doughnuts and latkes for everyone Sunday evening, along with prizes and toys for the kids. There were also glow-in-the-dark Hanukkah toy parachutes dropped by a fire department.
The eight-day Festival of Lights continues each night until Dec. 26. The menorah was lit at the Tops International Plaza on Maple Road.
The lighting was sponsored by Chabad House of Buffalo.
Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after a small group called the Maccabees defeated the Greek Syrian army. During the battle, the Jews had only enough oil to light the Temple's menorah for one night, but the oil lasted for eight.