Grand community menorah lighting marks start of Hanukkah

The eight-day Festival of Lights continues each night until Dec. 26. The menorah was lit at the Tops International Plaza on Maple Road.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The first day of Hanukkah has arrived, and the holiday kicked off in a big way with a grand menorah lighting on maple road in Amherst.

There were plenty of doughnuts and latkes for everyone Sunday evening, along with prizes and toys for the kids. There were also glow-in-the-dark Hanukkah toy parachutes dropped by a fire department.

The lighting was sponsored by Chabad House of Buffalo.