Gov. Hochul announces suspension of lane closures ahead of July 4th weekend

The suspension will occur from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in hopes of easing travel throughout the holiday weekend.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Several temporary closures made for road and bridge constructions on New York State highways will be suspended in light of holiday travels.

The suspension will occur from 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in hopes of easing travel throughout the holiday weekend. Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers for emergency repairs.

Motorists are expected to follow the state's Move Over Law, requiring motorists to slow down and move over for any roadside emergency and maintenance vehicles stopped along roads. The suspension will occur in alignment with New York State's Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes motorists getting to and from their destinations safely.

AAA anticipates a record-breaking traffic influx this July 4th weekend, with over 43.2 million expected to drive to their destination this year. This is an increase of 4% since 2019.

"The Fourth of July holiday weekend is expected to be another busy travel period, and we want to ensure people get to their destinations with minimal delays," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I encourage everyone traveling this holiday weekend to plan ahead, drive responsibly, and have a safe and happy Independence Day."

Text stops remain supportive of the statewide effort to reduce distracted driving. All text stops including rest stops, service areas, park-and-ride facilities and service areas will remain open this weekend as accessible sites for drivers to safely pull over and use their phones. This effort hopes to limit the practice of texting while driving and related practices requiring motorists to divert their attention during travel. Only seven service areas will remain closed under construction. All fuel service locations will remain open.

"The July Fourth holiday is consistently one of the busiest travel weekends of the year." said NYS Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. "While safety is always our top priority at the Department of Transportation, convenience and ease of travel are also extremely important. In suspending construction activities, Governor Hochul is helping to accomplish both by making roads safer for drivers and our maintenance workers, and helping travelers reach their destinations with a minimal number of disruptions. It is now up to everyone on the road to do their part; buckle-up, slow down and move over for roadside emergency and maintenance vehicles, put down your phones, and pay attention - we want everyone to have a safe and happy Fourth of July."

There are several sources available to motorists for organizing their travel plans. The Thruway Authority website and free mobile app provides real-time traffic access and navigation assistance for New York highways. Motorists can also register for TRANSalert emails that provide the latest Thruway updates. Travelers can also check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information on NYSDOT's 511NY by calling 5-1-1 or checking their mobile app. Additionally, the Department of Motor Vehicles recommends using the Have a Plan app, allowing users to identify a safe way home in advance from an event after drinking.

"Independence Day is a wonderful time to celebrate our nation's founding with friends and family, and we ask all New Yorkers to do so safely." said NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. "If you plan to drink, make a plan for a ride or stay where you are. Remember that everyone in the vehicle should be properly secured, be patient and stay within the speed limit during this busy travel period. It doesn't matter how quickly you reach your destination. What matters is that you do so safely."

Follow the Thruway Authority, New York State DOT and the Department of Motor Vehicles on social media below:

Thruway Authority Twitter: @NYSThruway

Thruway Authority Facebook: New York State Thruway Authority.

NYSDOT Facebook: New York State Department of Transportation.