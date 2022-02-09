Get free dance lessons with Valentine's dinner at Fred Astaire Dance Studios

Offer available to couples who spend at least $100 at a locally owned restaurant within five miles of the studio.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is dinner and a movie, but what about dinner and a dance? For Valentines Day, Fred Astaire Dance Studios (FADS) is offering a free dance lesson to couples who spend at least $100 at a locally owned restaurant within five miles of the sudio.

The promotion is for the whole week of Valentine's Day and is an effort to support local business who have been hurt by the pandemic.

In order to redeem a free 30-minute lesson at the studio located at 5443 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, couples need to spend $100 or more during one dining experience between Feb. 11 and 20. Lessons need to be booked in advance, and proof of purchase with a printed receipt are needed to redeem the lesson. The receipt will need to be surrendered upon redemption.

FADS will also be hosting a Valentine's Day themed event on Friday, Feb. 11. The Sweet Tooth Party will have general dancing available to the public, students and professional performances. There will also be a homemade dessert bar.