FruitBelt Coalition holds Christmas in the City event

Children were brought together for what organizers called a magical experience. The event included cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and some gifts for kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the 10th time, the FruitBelt Coalition held its Christmas in the City event.

The FruitBelt Coalition is something the late Kat Massey was passionate about. She was one of the 10 people who died in the Tops mass shooting on May 14.

Children were brought together Saturday for what organizers called a magical experience. From cookie decorating to arts and crafts, everyone had a chance to have fun and get informed on services they may need in the future.

It was "an opportunity for the kids to have a really big Christmas experience with their parents. We want them to feel loved and supported," according to event chairperson Mary Walls.