For 66th time, Depew woman paints home window with nativity scene

Carolyn Nosky, 84, picks out the nativity scene from last year's Christmas cards. She says the tradition was inspired by her father decorating their home.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Many viewers have been sharing photos of their houses decorated for the holidays, and on Sunday, 2 On Your Side spoke with a Depew woman who has a very special holiday tradition that she's kept for 66 years now.

Carolyn Nosky is 84 years old, and she has been painting the front window of her house with a nativity scene since she was 18 years old. She picks out the nativity scene from last year's Christmas cards.

She says the tradition was inspired by her father decorating their home, and she told us why something as simple as decorating your house with your family each year can mean so much.

"It is very important because it keeps the family together," Nosky said. "And this way, they kind of know that they can depend on their family to be there for them too. You know, I mean, you were there when they were younger, so they should really be there when you're old too."

Now she's added a second window that's meant for kids to enjoy, and she always writes the names of her four kids on it, who she devoted her life to raising.

Nosky says she would love for people to drive by and see the windows at 38 West 2nd Street in Depew.