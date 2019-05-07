WASHINGTON — Fireworks are on display for this year's Fourth of July celebration. The fireworks follow President Trump's speech at the Lincoln Memorial during the Salute to America.

The fireworks at this year's Fourth of July celebration are being launched from West Potomac Park and behind the Lincoln Memorial.

The display over the National Mall was visible from locations throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.

