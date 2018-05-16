NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Fireworks at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls are back on for this coming Fourth of July.

Mayor Paul Dyster announced Wednesday that, thanks to a donation of $25,000 from KeyBank in partnership with the Niagara Police Athletic League, the "time-honored tradition will continue uninterrupted."

The news will come as a relief to Falls residents after the City said they couldn't afford the fireworks display, as the ongoing dispute with the Senecas over casino revenue caused some budget restraints.

But now, the City Council has officially accepted the donation, and the event will run as scheduled.

"KeyBank is proud to provide the funding to continue this event that has been enjoyed by families and neighbors for years. We look forward to a night of fun and excitement in the Falls on July 4th!” said KeyBank Upstate New York Regional Sales Executive, Gary Quenneville.

The fireworks display will begin at dusk at Hyde Park.

