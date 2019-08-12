BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Festival of Trees made its return to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

This event is the largest fundraiser for Oishei Children's Hospital.

The black tie event on Saturday featured a special guest performance by Maelyn Jarmon, this year's winner of "The Voice."

Family day at the Festival of Trees runs from 1 to 4 p.m., with opportunities for the kids to make cookies and visit with Santa.

It's open to the public on Monday.

