HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights is back at the Hamburg Fairgrounds for another year, featuring more than 1 million light displays.

Gates are open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. every weekend night from now until December 23. Admission is $25 per carload.

The light displays will be up November 29 and 30, as well as December 1, 6-8, 13-15 and 18-23.

The festival offers more than just gazing at the lights too. There's a 3,000-square foot maze, cookie decorating, a North Pole experience, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and more.

"Every year we keep on adding more lights, more exhibits in our Santa Experience, bigger rides," said Marty Biniasz, the Hamburg Fairgrounds marketing manager. "This year our kickoff included fireworks, so every year we keep on tweaking it and adding something a little different."

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens in Hamburg For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car. For the 15th straight year, the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights are lighting up Hamburg and bring the holiday spirit to all of Western New York. Admission is $25 per car.

RELATED: Is the so-called Christmas tree shortage impacting Western New York?

RELATED: Black Friday morning becoming a calmer shopping experience around WNY

RELATED: Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit to open for holiday season