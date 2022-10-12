Festival of Lights in Hamburg holds weekend food drive

At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds is shining a light on hunger with a food drive collection.

At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car.

If you go, remember there is a new drive through entrance off of McKinley Parkway.

This weekend, the gates will be open through 9 p.m. Saturday, then again from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday. The buildings and grounds will stay open through 10 p.m.

Admission to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is $30 per car, and they can be purchased online at FairgroundsHoliday.com.