Festival of Lights in Hamburg opens

This year, you'll see that familiar holiday drive-through where you can drive around the park and see all of the lights, in addition to lots of new activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Friday night was the opening celebration for the Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

The fun kicked off with a tree lighting.

This year, you'll see that familiar holiday drive-through where you can drive around the park and see all of the lights, in addition to lots of new activities that are being introduced this year.

"We have a bunch of new and different things right behind us, the pixel light show that's all brand new this year. We have a European market outdoor market we have reindeer every night that we're open. We have a new train ride, we have a frosty dance party, and then, of course, there's rides and foods, places to warm up, and of course, the guy in the big red suit," Jessica Underberg, CEO of Hamburg Fairgrounds said.

This year the festival has expanded with more activities taking place on 42nd Street. The expansion includes the North Pole Experience of a winding trail that leads to a toy shop, an elf village, the WNY Garden Railway Society train display and Santa’s House.

There is also a Disney-inspired Illuminated Pixel Show that includes a pixel light show with castles, pixel fireworks, buildings, and more pixel creations along the buildings on 42nd Street.

People can also take a free ride on a new Santa’s Christmas Express Train Ride to various light displays.

Other activities include shopping, carousel rides, visits with reindeer, and an interactive Christmas maze.

There are outdoor areas to the event, so be sure to have everyone dress warmly.

Also new this year is that people should enter the event from McKinley Parkway close to Clark Street. The gates will be open from 5-9 p.m. and the park will close at 10 p.m.

The snowstorm delayed the opening of the Festival of Lights on Nov. 17 through Nov. 20.

The festival will be open this weekend and next weekend with expanded daily hours the week leading up to Christmas.