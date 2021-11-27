European-style outdoor holiday market opens in Buffalo's Cobblestone District

The market has 30 wooden sheds for different vendors showcasing local products. It's outside of Loaded Lumber on South Park Avenue and will be open through Dec. 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new option for holiday shopping just opened Friday in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

The European-style outdoor holiday market has 30 wooden sheds for different vendors showcasing local products.

The market is located outside of Loaded Lumber on South Park Avenue, and it will be open until Dec. 23. It features artisan crafters, vintage sellers, and holiday foods.

"So I've been to these markets in larger cities, and my friends had mentioned that Buffalo was having one," shopper Jennifer Wiech said. "So my cousin and I said what the heck, we got to check it out. It's super awesome."

Another shopper, Nathan Hartrich, added: "It's neat to see that people are doing something different and making Buffalo even cooler than it's been, so we're going in the right direction."

"We had a bunch of vendors that were ready to just jump right in and join us and make this a reality," said Jill Cannan, co-owner of Loaded Lumber and one of those who worked to create the market.

The market is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Admission to the Christmas Market is free.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Cannan thought the time was ripe to try the concept, modeled on the long-established and highly popular European Christmas markets, here in Buffalo.