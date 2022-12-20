Elmwood Village's first menorah lighting took place on second night of Hanukkah

It was at the M&T Bank on Elmwood Avenue and is just one of 15,000 public menorahs world-wide.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night will mark night three of Hanukkah.

And to celebrate annual festival of lights, members of the community gathered for the Elmwood Village's first-ever menorah lighting.

It was at the M&T Bank on Elmwood Avenue and is just one of 15,000 public menorahs world-wide.

"We gather here tonight to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah with a unified goal and purpose to light up the night," an event official said at the lighting.

Folks who attended last nights celebration got to enjoy some holiday treats, like latkes, gelt, and toys for the kids.