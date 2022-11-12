Elmwood Village holiday concert features 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

The event was a first featuring the Ed Croft Trio playing the "Charlie Brown" soundtrack. It also served as a fundraiser for the Elmwood Village Association.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special holiday concert featuring the music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" took place Sunday in the Elmwood Village.

The event was a first featuring the Ed Croft Trio playing the "Charlie Brown" soundtrack. It was a family friendly event, and many from the neighborhood came out to the Lafayette Presbyterian Church.

The concert also served as a fundraiser for the Elmwood Village Association.

"The music has been around since the 60s, and it is still popular with old people like me and young kids. I don't think it's going anywhere anytime soon," James Cichocki of the Elmwood Village Association told 2 On Your Side.