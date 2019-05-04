BUFFALO, N.Y. — Easter is April 21 which means it's almost time for the return of the huge crowds at the Broadway Market.

People who head there for pierogi and butter lambs and other Easter goodies this year may notice some of the new additions to the market this year: a Buffalo police sub-station and a $500,000 kitchen for the businesses there to lease for their food prep.

And if you're bringing the kids the Easter Bunny will be there every day from Saturday, April 6 through Easter.

More information on the Broadway Market can be found on their website.