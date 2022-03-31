Easter returns to the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long-time holiday tradition is back as in-person festivities return to the Broadway Market after a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Market vendors were joined by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski and others in kicking off the 2022 Easter Season Thursday morning.
“It’s important to recognize and appreciate what people have gone through during the pandemic, and it feels good to stand here and invite families, friends, neighbors and visitors to check out the Broadway Market during the Easter Season,” stated Mayor Brown. “Visiting Buffalo’s historic Broadway Market at Easter time is a tradition for many families in Western New York. Family-owned businesses, passed from generation to generation, have created some of Buffalo’s best loved foods and memories for generations. We are looking forward to the Easter Season at the Market!”
Market officials are anxious to show off recent improvements to the market, inlcluding a city-funded $1.2 million exterior renovation which was completed last year.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand from April 2-16. A complete list of hours and market entertainment can be found here.