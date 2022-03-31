Easter returns to the Broadway Market

“It’s important to recognize and appreciate what people have gone through during the pandemic, and it feels good to stand here and invite families, friends, neighbors and visitors to check out the Broadway Market during the Easter Season,” stated Mayor Brown. “Visiting Buffalo’s historic Broadway Market at Easter time is a tradition for many families in Western New York. Family-owned businesses, passed from generation to generation, have created some of Buffalo’s best loved foods and memories for generations. We are looking forward to the Easter Season at the Market!”