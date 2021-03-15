Easter Bunny to arrive at Walden Galleria this week

Families can get their picture taken with the bunny, but there will be safety guidelines in place to ensure the safety and health of guests and employees.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Another sign that spring is around the corner, the Easter Bunny is set to arrive at the Walden Galleria on Friday, March 19.

The Easter Bunny will arrive at the mall at 11 a.m. and will be located on the lower level by the Apple store.

Families can get their picture taken with the bunny, but there will be safety guidelines in place to ensure the safety and health of guests and employees.

Everyone will be asked to maintain social distancing standards and wear a face mask. There will be an eight-foot wide plexiglass guard placed in front of the Easter Bunny for everyone's safety.

Guests will be allowed to remove their masks temporarily while the photo is taken.

Reservations are strongly encouraged with walk-up visits available if space allows.

The Easter Bunny will be there From Friday, March 19 through Saturday, April 3rd.

Visitation hours are listed below:

• Mondays – Fridays: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Sundays: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Pet Photo Nights, Mondays & Tuesdays (March 22nd – March 30th) 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.