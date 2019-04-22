BUFFALO, N.Y. — Happy Dyngus Day, Western New York!

Now that the Easter season is wrapped up, Western New Yorkers will hop into one of Buffalo's biggest celebrations today.

Today is Dyngus Day.

Official festival activities begin at 2 p.m. with live Polka music at the Pussywillow Park tent.

The annual Dyngus Day Parade will begin at 5 p.m. starting from Corpus Christie Church on Clark St. in Buffalo’s historic Polonia District.

The Broadway Market will also be back open this morning after being closed for Easter Sunday. The market will be holding a "Best Kielbasa" contest at noon.

Last year, the Polish Villa took the "Best Smoked" and "People's Choice Award," while Dash's Market won the "Best Fresh Sausage" award.

And happening today at 12:45 p.m., the "Shortest Dyngus Day Parade" will take place. The parade will go 97 steps taking off from Our Lady of Victory Basilica to Lackawanna's City Hall.

More information, including more events being held throughout the day, can be found here.

