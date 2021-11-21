Christmas at The Wurlitzer event attracts WNY craft lovers

Just about anything and everything on display was for sale. Of the many handmade items, some had a Buffalo theme, but most with a holiday flavor.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — It was a craft lovers delight on Sunday at the Christmas at The Wurlitzer Craft and Gift Showcase in North Tonawanda.

Just about anything and everything on display was for sale. Many handmade items, some with a Buffalo theme, but most with a holiday flavor, were available to people who attended.

Vendors were busy as the crowd continued to grow. 2 On Your Side talked to a 93-year-old vendor, Adeline Wantuch, who makes handknit hats.

"Oh, I've got hundreds of hats and a few more shows coming up," said Wantuch.

How long did it take for her to make the hats?

"Oh, one every evening through COVID. I had a lot of time," she quipped.

Added vendor Rebecca Reisch: "The amount of people that are coming out and supporting all of our small businesses, it's such a good feeling."

There were about 85 vendors at Sunday's craft show. About 1,000 people came out to see some custom-made items.

"We're not waiting on cargo containers from China. This money is spent here in Western New York," vendor show chairman Ted Hanes said.

In Buffalo, there's going to be a new option for holiday shopping in Western New York this year, which is taking shape in a parking lot outside of a business in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.

Outside of Loaded Lumber at 223 South Park Avenue near Michigan Street, there are 30 wooden sheds designed in the motif of chalets, which will be the centerpiece of a European style holiday market, which opens on Friday, November 26, and runs through December 23.