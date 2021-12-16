Buffalo organization wraps thousands of gifts for families in need

Community Services for Every1 officials put out a call for help in November, and now the gifts will go to 52 families who the organization serves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Christmas Santa and his elves have a little more work to do.

"We started asking for donations in November," said Mindy Cervoni, CEO and president of Community Services for Every1.

It's all thanks to some holiday helpers at Community Services for Every1 and a lot of Western New Yorkers who are making it on the big guy's nice list this year.

"We identified 52 families who wouldn't be able to provide their children with gifts over the holiday season," Cervoni said.

So Community Services started an Adopt a Family program for those in the community to help out just some of the 2,000 people with disabilities and even domestic violence survivors the organization supports daily.

"It takes that extra pressure off so they don't feel like, 'Oh, I better return to that abusive situation because I can't do it without that person.' Now they're on their own, they're empowered, we're helping to support them, the community is helping to support them, and they feel like, 'Gosh, I can really do this,' " Cervoni said.

Thousands of items that parents, kids and even people on their own are dreaming about, but can't afford, are just waiting to be opened.

"It's more to share than get presents," said 6-year-old Blaze Miller, who dropped off donations with his sister, 9-year-old Pepper Miller, and dad Justin Domres.

It's also showing those who are more fortunate the greatest gift is kindness.

"Our mom did this at our church in a tree, so we just gathered some people from our church and asked them if they would do it," Pepper Miller said. "It's good to give."

Community Services for Every1 is also looking for general donations. Those include only new household items and new bedding.