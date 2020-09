It's not even October yet and Christmas decorations are already popping up.

QUEENS, N.Y. — It's not even October yet and Christmas decorations are already popping up.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul shared a picture Tuesday morning from inside John F. Kennedy airport in New York of a Christmas tree outside of JetBlue terminal.

Hochul tweeted, "Hey @JetBlue at @JFKairport - Just saw this. Truly admire the desire to cheer people up with early winter holiday decorations. But can we just skip right to New Year’s Eve and declare 2020 over?"

Hey @JetBlue at @JFKairport - Just saw this. Truly admire the desire to cheer people up with early winter holiday decorations. But can we just skip right to New Year’s Eve and declare 2020 over? 😉🥂🎉 pic.twitter.com/bMtXojmr2s — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) September 29, 2020