Christmas lights in WNY spread holiday cheer while raising money for children in need

The Milone family is raising funds for a children's charity this holiday season.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Thursday morning, Kevin O'Neill highlighted three amazing Christmas displays in Western New York.

Two houses in Lancaster across the street from each other have chosen to combine Christmas spirit with Bills spirit.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Clarence, the Milone Family has a Disney themed display. There is a heartwarming story behind the Christmas display as well. Kristen was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer while pregnant a few years ago. There was a period of time when her life, and the life of her unborn son, were in jeopardy. Kristen, and her husband Matt, stayed optimistic and spread holiday cheer with an ornate Christmas display with a Disney theme.

Several years later, Kristen is now cancer free, and the couple have a beautiful four-year-old son named Everett.

Watch the video to see their amazing house and hear their heartwarming story in their words. You can see their display on Hillview Drive in Clarence.