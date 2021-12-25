Christmas Day toy, dinner giveaway held at Masten Park

More than 100 dinners were handed out. This was the 23rd year that the Rev. Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries has done this event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a Christmas Day toy giveaway at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium, where GYC Ministries gave back to families in need in the Buffalo community.

Among the people they helped were victims of tragedies.

"There is so much devastation in the inner-city, in the urban community, so what we need is to pull our resources together," The Rev. Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries said during Saturday's event.

"From times past we have done it, and it shows that it works when you work together as a community, as a unit, then we are able to supply the needs of the community. It's our job to serve the people, and that's what we're here doing on Christmas Day."

More than 100 dinners were also given away. This was the 23rd year that Pastor Newkirk has done this event.