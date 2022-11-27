'Zoo Lights' turned on again at Buffalo Zoo

Zoo Lights are open most weekends through December, plus the whole last week of the month, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual "Zoo Lights" show returned to the Buffalo Zoo on Sunday.

The tradition features dazzling light displays and inflatable decorations. You'll also be able to enjoy train rides, cocoa, and s'mores. The rainforest, barn, and reptile house will be open to visitors, if you need to step inside to warm up.

"Each year we try to build off of what we did the year before," said Julie Mogavero, the director of marketing and events at The Buffalo Zoo. "So we have opened up a couple more pathways.

"We did have the addition of our amphibian and reptile center being open. We have a really cool poinsettia tree in there. We have face painting and glitter tattoos going on. Santa and Mrs. Claus have returned again, so they are back."

Zoo Lights is open most weekends through December, plus the whole last week of the month, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The last chance to enjoy the show is New Year's Day.